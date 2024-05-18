Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $9.41 Million in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 675,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter worth $227,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,486,000 after acquiring an additional 26,801 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

Shares of TWO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.03. The stock had a trading volume of 890,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on TWO shares. TheStreet cut Two Harbors Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

