Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New $9.95 Million Investment in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 368,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Lincoln National at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 3,930.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNC. TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Lincoln National Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LNC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,415. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.80. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

