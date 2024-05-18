Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,583 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $10,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CORT. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,846,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,988,000 after buying an additional 19,877 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 900,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,246,000 after acquiring an additional 39,111 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 102.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 683,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after acquiring an additional 346,000 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 40.2% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 401,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after purchasing an additional 115,006 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 996.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 289,023 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

CORT stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.09. 823,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.50. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $34.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.19 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CORT shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 50,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 7,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $187,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,572 shares of company stock worth $3,211,123. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

