Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $10.43 Million Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Skyline Champion worth $10,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Shares of Skyline Champion stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.21. 156,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,641. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.51. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $86.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SKY shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

