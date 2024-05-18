345 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Bought by Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.71. 246,996 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

