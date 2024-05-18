Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 23.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 65,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 32.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 31.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 127,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after buying an additional 30,418 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,791,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,123,686. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.23. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $77.93. The company has a market capitalization of $238.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

