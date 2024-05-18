Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $11,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.11.

BAH stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.29. 620,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,899. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $89.80 and a 52-week high of $156.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.92 and its 200 day moving average is $137.79.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

