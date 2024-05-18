Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $12.46 Million in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 208,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,461,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,145,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,400,000 after buying an additional 1,121,497 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,053,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,089,000 after purchasing an additional 588,875 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 919,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,985,000 after purchasing an additional 391,770 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 738,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,093,000 after buying an additional 337,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6,248.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 293,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after buying an additional 288,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

APLS stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.31. The stock had a trading volume of 866,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,417. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.77. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). The business had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.37 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 160.77% and a negative net margin of 79.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 284.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $3,341,711.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares in the company, valued at $47,261,880.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $379,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $3,341,711.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares in the company, valued at $47,261,880.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 448,012 shares of company stock worth $26,015,139. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Stories

