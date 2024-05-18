Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.81

Shares of Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.81 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.83 ($0.06), with a volume of 1280200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.06).

Blackbird Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 10.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.37. The company has a market capitalization of £18.77 million, a P/E ratio of -485.00 and a beta of 0.87.

About Blackbird

(Get Free Report)

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing software platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.