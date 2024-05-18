Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Sets New 12-Month High at $969.00

Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 969 ($12.17) and last traded at GBX 11.10 ($0.14), with a volume of 143031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.35 ($0.14).

Princess Private Equity Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.71 million, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 0.44.

Princess Private Equity Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of €0.36 ($0.38) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 3.26%. Princess Private Equity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26,666.67%.

About Princess Private Equity

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

