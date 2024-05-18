Solid State (LON:SOLI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,520.00

Shares of Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,520 ($19.09) and last traded at GBX 1,492.24 ($18.74), with a volume of 18074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,485 ($18.65).

Solid State Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,376.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,330.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £172.82 million, a PE ratio of 2,303.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Solid State alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Solid State news, insider Matthew Thomas Richards sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,336 ($16.78), for a total transaction of £20,040 ($25,169.56). In other Solid State news, insider Matthew Thomas Richards sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,336 ($16.78), for a total value of £20,040 ($25,169.56). Also, insider Peter Owen James sold 1,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($16.83), for a total value of £20,006.20 ($25,127.10). Insiders have sold 4,525 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,820 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Solid State Company Profile

Solid State plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It also supplies electronic components and materials. The company operates through Components and Systems divisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solid State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.