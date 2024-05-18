General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Stock Price Up 0.6%

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $297.23 and last traded at $296.31. 87,572 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,086,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $294.59.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GD. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.30.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 6,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.58, for a total transaction of $1,784,225.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at $22,605,624.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 6,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.58, for a total transaction of $1,784,225.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,605,624.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,053 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,518. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GD. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

