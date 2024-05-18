Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI) Hits New 52-Week High at $273.50

Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 273.50 ($3.44) and last traded at GBX 272.50 ($3.42), with a volume of 121200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270 ($3.39).

Schroder Oriental Income Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £669.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2,715.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 260.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 250.20.

Get Schroder Oriental Income alerts:

Schroder Oriental Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Schroder Oriental Income’s dividend payout ratio is -12,000.00%.

About Schroder Oriental Income

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

