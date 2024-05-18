Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Stock Price Down 32.3%

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 32.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 114,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 689% from the average daily volume of 14,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Bri-Chem Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$26.78 million during the quarter. Bri-Chem had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 0.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bri-Chem

Bri-Chem Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of oilfield chemicals for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

