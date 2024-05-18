Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $5.91. 453,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 590,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Riskified in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Riskified Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.87 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 17.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riskified

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSKD. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,214,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Riskified by 20.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Riskified by 29.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its stake in Riskified by 83.3% during the third quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 1,067,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 485,248 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Riskified by 78.6% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,826,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,202 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Featured Stories

