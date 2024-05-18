BlackRock Energy and Resources (LON:BERI) Hits New 1-Year High at $126.50

BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 126.50 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 124.50 ($1.56), with a volume of 411391 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.57).

BlackRock Energy and Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £156.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -694.44 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 117.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 112.12.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. BlackRock Energy and Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -2,222.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Energy and Resources

About BlackRock Energy and Resources

In other BlackRock Energy and Resources news, insider Anne Marie Cannon bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £16,050 ($20,158.25). Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

