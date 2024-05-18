Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Trading Down 4.1%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.11. Approximately 277,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 772,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

Hesai Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $654.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Get Hesai Group alerts:

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $79.04 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hesai Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hesai Group

Hesai Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hesai Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,104,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after buying an additional 38,234 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the 1st quarter valued at $5,323,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Hesai Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 590,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Hesai Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 57,954 shares during the period. Finally, Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,272,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.