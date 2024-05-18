Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Trading Down 4.1%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.11. Approximately 277,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 772,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.
Hesai Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $654.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.92.
Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $79.04 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hesai Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hesai Group Company Profile
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
