Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $43.00

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 46 ($0.58), with a volume of 140710 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.50 ($0.57).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 52.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 52.95. The firm has a market cap of £15.82 million, a PE ratio of -450.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95.

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops and markets near-patient cognitive testing techniques in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB digital cognitive assessment platform for drug development by enabling pharmaceutical companies to take new therapeutics from preclinical consultancy to pivotal studies and approval, as well as supports sponsors to enhance recruitment, develop safe and effective treatments, and enhance research and development efficiency.

