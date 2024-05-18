Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $41,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Bey Douglas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $5,547,000. First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 30,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $4.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $303.59. 4,232,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,109. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $284.26 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $328.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. Accenture’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised their target price on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.67.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

