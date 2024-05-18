1,081 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Purchased by Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 23,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 37,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.66. The stock had a trading volume of 10,481,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,549,731. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $225.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.16.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

