9,663 Shares in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Purchased by Bey Douglas LLC

Bey Douglas LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF comprises about 0.3% of Bey Douglas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 10,561 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 733,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,688,000 after acquiring an additional 161,820 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,085,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,477,000 after purchasing an additional 88,835 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

TCHP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.17. 83,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.67. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $36.41.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

