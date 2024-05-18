Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 468,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $48,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,536 shares of company stock valued at $19,245,606. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE PRU traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,725,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,562. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.40 and a 52-week high of $121.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.08.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

