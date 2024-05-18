Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 156.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,422 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of DuPont de Nemours worth $56,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DD. TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.10.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $2.34 on Friday, reaching $79.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,772,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,662. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.51. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.45, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

