Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,657 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $41,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 30,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 112,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 19,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $76.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,490,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,925,826. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

