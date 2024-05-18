iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 171.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,162 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,321,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,035. The company has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $179.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.92 and a 200-day moving average of $166.87.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.