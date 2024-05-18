Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,275 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $35,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 250,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,233,000 after purchasing an additional 79,902 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.1% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 58,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $112.88. 1,619,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,021. The firm has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

