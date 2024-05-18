Private Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $128,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,932,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5,985.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 557,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,993,000 after purchasing an additional 548,206 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,405,000 after purchasing an additional 228,509 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,208,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $17,102,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $155.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,504. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $156.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

