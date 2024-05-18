Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $12,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 508.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $236.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $2,031,048.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,320,062.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Acuity Brands news, Director Maya Leibman bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $248.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,782.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,782. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $2,031,048.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,062.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AYI traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.56. 278,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.30 and a twelve month high of $272.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.58.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.23. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.01 million. Analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.02%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.