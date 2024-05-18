Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,857 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Owens Corning worth $38,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Up 1.5 %

OC traded up $2.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.38. 610,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,787. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $181.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on OC shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.21.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

