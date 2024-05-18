Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.75

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 467361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Emerita Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 18.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$166.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 4.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.43.

Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Emerita Resources

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

