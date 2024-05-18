Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading 5.7% Higher

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.76. Approximately 272,910 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 942,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $698.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of -0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 335,794.09% and a negative return on equity of 33.92%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 73,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 12,225 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 109.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

