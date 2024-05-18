American National Bank Sells 942 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

American National Bank reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,131 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

INTC traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $31.83. 41,449,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,054,952. The stock has a market cap of $135.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.75.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

