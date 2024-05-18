Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.0% of Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 21,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $276,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.8% during the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $595.30. 1,398,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,725. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $576.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $542.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $603.82. The company has a market capitalization of $227.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,486,980 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

