American National Bank Boosts Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

American National Bank raised its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 13,333.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $152.89. 581,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,411. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $170.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.10.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

