Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 31,660 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 183,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after buying an additional 10,992 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 516,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,981,000 after acquiring an additional 146,975 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48,817 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,583,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.81. 4,373,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,577,519. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $73.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.94.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

