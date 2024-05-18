Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Trading 4.7% Higher

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.97 and last traded at $26.97. 1,287,582 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,924,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Guardant Health

Guardant Health Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.65). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 246.47% and a negative net margin of 76.34%. The firm had revenue of $155.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.71 million. Equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Guardant Health

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia purchased 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,972.34. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,706.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guardant Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 362.3% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 26.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.