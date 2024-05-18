Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 152,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,699,000. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 84,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 199,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.10. 7,276,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,204,806. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $51.21. The firm has a market cap of $133.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.79.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

