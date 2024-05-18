Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.69 Million Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 53,490 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,000. Intel makes up 1.1% of Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $31.83. The company had a trading volume of 41,449,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,054,952. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

