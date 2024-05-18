Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.17 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 43,039 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,672,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345,954 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,727,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $895,576,000 after buying an additional 3,989,543 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,750,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $947,262,000 after buying an additional 3,753,165 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $179,207,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 7,074.3% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,271,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $175,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,040 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

CSCO traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,020,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,663,308. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $195.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

