Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 6,515,337 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 4,163,777 shares.The stock last traded at 1.59 and had previously closed at 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CATX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (up from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 1.90.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Activity at Perspective Therapeutics

The company has a current ratio of 12.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Perspective Therapeutics news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 0.95 per share, for a total transaction of 57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 110,934,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

About Perspective Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.