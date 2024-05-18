Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 6,515,337 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 4,163,777 shares.The stock last traded at 1.59 and had previously closed at 1.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CATX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (up from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 1.90.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Perspective Therapeutics
Perspective Therapeutics Price Performance
Insider Activity at Perspective Therapeutics
In other Perspective Therapeutics news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 0.95 per share, for a total transaction of 57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 110,934,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.
About Perspective Therapeutics
Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Perspective Therapeutics
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.