Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. AON comprises approximately 1.9% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in AON by 83.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,269 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in AON by 13.7% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 9,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AON by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of AON by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,613.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AON news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $292.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,498,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,995. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $308.41 and a 200-day moving average of $310.59.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on AON from $378.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.69.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

