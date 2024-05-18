Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Acquires 350 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VUG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $350.63. The company had a trading volume of 635,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $254.65 and a 52-week high of $352.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $340.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

