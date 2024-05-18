Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3,771.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,433 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of DexCom worth $43,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DXCM. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares in the company, valued at $8,611,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,304,405.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,611,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 190,004 shares of company stock worth $25,610,270. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $131.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 84.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

