First National Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

First National Advisers LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,161,000. Haverford Trust Co bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $6.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,012.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,475. The company has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,169.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,080.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,026.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,123.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,045.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,530.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 213,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,581,378.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,045.10, for a total value of $2,723,530.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 213,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,581,378.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,300 shares of company stock valued at $16,988,797. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

