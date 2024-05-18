RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Boosted by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises approximately 0.9% of First National Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 26.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in RTX by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $2,438,000. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,042 shares of company stock worth $12,266,459. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

RTX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.18. 8,501,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,832,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $107.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.