Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KYN. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 275,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 89,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 250,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,175,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the period.

KYN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 298,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,832. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

