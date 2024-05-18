Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Sells 490 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. American National Bank grew its holdings in Corning by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 99,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 11,127 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 170,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 55,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corning by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 805,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after acquiring an additional 59,477 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,841 shares of company stock worth $7,971,257. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.35. 3,780,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,925,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average is $31.12.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.