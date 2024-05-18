Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Short Interest Up 6.2% in April

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the April 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other Generac news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,611.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $699,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $82,175,421.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,611.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,190. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,010,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,047,000 after buying an additional 261,050 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,633,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,956,000 after purchasing an additional 147,523 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Generac by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,230,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,207,000 after buying an additional 25,646 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Generac by 3.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,172,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,151,000 after buying an additional 37,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Generac by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 673,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,372,000 after acquiring an additional 55,812 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNRC traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.77. The stock had a trading volume of 718,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.67. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. Generac has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Generac will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

