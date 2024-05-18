Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Newmont by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,122,913,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664,614 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,051,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360,775 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,813,000 after buying an additional 7,635,657 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,267,000 after buying an additional 5,475,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 61.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,323,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,706,000 after buying an additional 2,019,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE NEM traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.74. 10,168,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,192,171. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.28. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

