Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 787,400 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 845,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 443,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Heritage Insurance

In other Heritage Insurance news, CEO Ernie J. Garateix acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $41,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,067,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,764,864.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ernie J. Garateix purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.21 per share, with a total value of $41,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,067,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,764,864.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. Whiting purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $162,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $621,350 and sold 8,300 shares valued at $71,408. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,171,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,912,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 314,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 228,655 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 110.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 376,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 197,656 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $663,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HRTG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Heritage Insurance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Stock Up 2.5 %

HRTG traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.44. 259,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,296. Heritage Insurance has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.14). Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Heritage Insurance will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heritage Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.